What are Ranbir Kapoor’s other sources of income apart from Bollywood?
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2024
Since 2014, Ranbir Kapoor has served as both a brand ambassador and shareholder for the music streaming service Saavn.
Mumbai City FC is owned by the 41-year-old Bollywood actor in the Indian Super League.
Ranbir Kapoor acquired a minority share in DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations, a drone start-up based in Pune, in 2022.
The animal star has made an undisclosed investment in Beco, a sustainable home products startup that makes plant-based items like reusable kitchen towel rolls and compostable trash bags.
The Bollywood star rented out the property for a period of 36 months earlier this year.
Picture Shuru Productions was founded in 2013 by Anurag Basu, the director of Barfi and Ranbir Kapoor.
According to estimates, the Animal actor charges almost Rs 6 crore to promote each business brand.
The 41-year-old actor's net worth is reportedly estimated to be Rs 345 crore.
