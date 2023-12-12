What are the Korean beauty secrets that no one knows about?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 12, 2023
Korean women use exfoliators and natural skin brighteners like rice extracts, vitamin C, and licorice in their skincare routines.
They use Blemish Patches for pimples to improve the look of their skin.
Cleanse well before putting on cosmetics to keep your skin healthy.
Cleaning is crucial because excess oil, debris, and bacteria on your skin can cause breakouts, dark spots and early aging.
You can attain that radiant, dewy glow by layering your moisturizer, using mists and applying sheet masks.
The majority of people only use moisturizer and face wash. Still, don't undervalue the significance of procedures like exfoliation, toning, essence and sleeping packs.
Refrigerating your sheet masks for a more refreshing treat at night is a good way of surprising your skin and its pores.
Clinical trials have examined the anti-aging properties of snail slime proteins and their ability to reverse sun damage, with encouraging results.
Use a BB cream, BB cushion, or any other light foundation to keep everything dewy. Using something lightweight is essential to maintaining the natural appearance of your skin.
