What if these Zodiac signs were characters from a Bollywood film

Bollywood characters that perfectly define different zodiac signs.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023

Aries - Kabir Khan

As per Astro Talk, people with this zodiac sign embody determination and leadership skills just like Kabir Khan from Chak De! India.

Taurus - Mukku

Stability, Loyalty and strong sense of tradition are the traits of Taurus individuals. Mukku from Kedarnath suits perfectly here.

Cancer - Naina

They showcase strong family bonds and are emotional in nature. Naina from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is the character that defines a Cancerian well.

Gemini - Veronica

Communication and ability to adapt are their strong attributes. Veronica from Cocktail played by Deepika Padukone fits the bill.

Leo - Raj Malhotra

Charismatic and confident, Raj Malhotra from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has all the characteristics of a Leo individual. They also have strong leadership qualities.

Virgo - Piku

The strong characteristics of Leo individuals are practical, responsible and have attention to detail. Piku from the film Piku was practical about her life conditions and had a sense of responsibility too.

Libra - Nandini

Libra individuals are charming and diplomatic. They desire for harmony just like Nandini from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Scorpio - Vijay Deenanath Chauhan

Individual with sense of purpose are Scorpions. They are intense, passionate and determined just like Vijay Deenanath Chauhan from Agneepath.

Sagittarius - Geet

Geet played by Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jab We Met had the spunk and desire to live the life to the fullest. She was free-spirited just like Sagittarius individuals.

Capricorn - Rancho

Capricorns have a practical outlook towards life. They are ambitious and dedicated just like Rancho aka Aamir Khan from 3 Idiots.

Aquarius - Aisha Banerjee

Creative thinking and unique perspectives define Aquarius individuals. Aisha Banerjee from Wake Up Sid proves to be the perfect fit.

Pisces - Anjali Sharma

Emotional, compassionate and selflessness are traits of a Pisces individuals. Anjali Sharma from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai played by Kajol had all the traits.

