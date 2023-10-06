What if these Zodiac signs were characters from a Bollywood film

Bollywood characters that perfectly define different zodiac signs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023
As per Astro Talk, people with this zodiac sign embody determination and leadership skills just like Kabir Khan from Chak De! India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Stability, Loyalty and strong sense of tradition are the traits of Taurus individuals. Mukku from Kedarnath suits perfectly here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They showcase strong family bonds and are emotional in nature. Naina from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is the character that defines a Cancerian well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Communication and ability to adapt are their strong attributes. Veronica from Cocktail played by Deepika Padukone fits the bill.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Charismatic and confident, Raj Malhotra from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has all the characteristics of a Leo individual. They also have strong leadership qualities.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The strong characteristics of Leo individuals are practical, responsible and have attention to detail. Piku from the film Piku was practical about her life conditions and had a sense of responsibility too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Libra individuals are charming and diplomatic. They desire for harmony just like Nandini from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Individual with sense of purpose are Scorpions. They are intense, passionate and determined just like Vijay Deenanath Chauhan from Agneepath.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Geet played by Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jab We Met had the spunk and desire to live the life to the fullest. She was free-spirited just like Sagittarius individuals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Capricorns have a practical outlook towards life. They are ambitious and dedicated just like Rancho aka Aamir Khan from 3 Idiots.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Creative thinking and unique perspectives define Aquarius individuals. Aisha Banerjee from Wake Up Sid proves to be the perfect fit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emotional, compassionate and selflessness are traits of a Pisces individuals. Anjali Sharma from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai played by Kajol had all the traits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
