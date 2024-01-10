What is Hrithik Roshan’s fitness secret for Fighter?
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2024
The charming Mumbai-born Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is well-known for both his toned and slender physique and his superb acting abilities.
Let's examine Hrithik's routine of exercise and dietary strategies, which are the reason for his intriguing appearance in these films.
Due to his refined taste and sensitivity, Hrithik dislikes giving up his favorite foods in order to achieve the body he wants.
Hrithik's diet consisted of 100g of meat and a few nutritious carbs like broccoli, spinach, and a cup of rice or pasta.
His nutritional regimen was not only abundant in nutrients but also varied and tasty.
He followed this regimen for two to three weeks before moving on to a regular diet that included items like pancakes, meatballs, salmon and other such delicacies.
Hrithik began working out intensely in the gym under the supervision of his fitness coach
He set aside four days a week for exercise, dividing his daily workouts into two periods.
He did 20–25 minutes of cardio exercises after breakfast and in the evening, even though his training schedule was often adjusted based on his strength levels.
