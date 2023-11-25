What is Virat Kohli like in real life? A fan interaction reveals it all
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 25, 2023
A fan recently ran into Virat Kohli at a retail store in Singapore and explained how his interaction went with the King of Cricket.
As he didn’t really have much to talk about and was starstruck to find Virat Kohli, the conversation was light and quick.
The fan asked how Virat was doing to which his reply was that he couldn’t be any better.
He ended up wishing Virat a good day ahead as he didn’t really have much to talk about.
It was obvious how the cricketer would like to keep it lowkey and not grab any useless attention from anyone.
The star might have also liked the fact that the fan kept his privacy and didn’t overdo in the heat of the movement.
It is obvious that he realises how much he’s loved by his fans and so he chooses to respect them as well and even engage with them in conversations instead of ignoring.
It is also a good quality that he doesn’t let fame get to his head and respects people around him and treats them as equals.
Overall, we get an impression that Virat is an amazing individual on and off the field. The fan posted his experience on Quora.
