What makes Vicky Kaushal and other Taurean men like him a green flag

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 20, 2024

Loyal and Dependable: Vicky Kaushal is a dependable individual in both his personal and professional life.

Determined and Persistent: steady concentration and perseverance, similar to Vicky Kaushal's ascent in Bollywood.

Grounded and Practical: Taurus guys use a realistic and effective approach.

Patient: Recognize the importance of holding off till the ideal time.

Stable and Reliable: Offer a feeling of stability and reliability.

Gratitude for Beauty: A sharp sense of style and beauty.

Warm and Caring: Show your affection and concern with openness.

Hardworking: Varun Dhawan's steady performances are an example of his dedication and commitment. He is also a Taurean.

