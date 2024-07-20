What makes Vicky Kaushal and other Taurean men like him a green flag
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 20, 2024
Loyal and Dependable: Vicky Kaushal is a dependable individual in both his personal and professional life.
Determined and Persistent: steady concentration and perseverance, similar to Vicky Kaushal's ascent in Bollywood.
Grounded and Practical: Taurus guys use a realistic and effective approach.
Patient: Recognize the importance of holding off till the ideal time.
Stable and Reliable: Offer a feeling of stability and reliability.
Gratitude for Beauty: A sharp sense of style and beauty.
Warm and Caring: Show your affection and concern with openness.
Hardworking: Varun Dhawan's steady performances are an example of his dedication and commitment. He is also a Taurean.
