What's the connection between Korean like glass skin and rice water?
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2024
Brightens: The vitamins and minerals in rice water help to give skin a glowing, bright appearance.
Hydrates: Its moisturizing qualities maintain the skin hydrated, which is necessary to achieve the dewy appearance that is associated with Korean glass skin.
Balances skin tone: Using rice water on a regular basis can help balance your skin tone, making imperfections and hyperpigmentation less noticeable.
Texture smoothing: Rice water's amino acids encourage the formation of collagen, which results in firmer, smoother skin.
Reduces inflammation: The anti-inflammatory qualities of rice water relieve inflamed skin, resulting in a decrease in redness and puffiness.
Reduces the appearance of pores: Its astringent qualities aid in tightening pores, leaving the skin looking smoother.
Prevents environmental damage: By scavenging free radicals, the antioxidants in rice water shield the skin from harmful environmental factors.
Enhances elasticity: Frequent application of rice water can enhance skin elasticity, which helps explain why glass skin has a plump, young appearance.
