Which Bollywood film should you watch according to your zodiac sign
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2024
Taurus- Bajrangi Bhaijaan because these people are very much determined just like the main character.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Scorpio- Gangs of Wasseypur because both of them have intensify, emotions and great ambition.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aquarius- Rang De Basanti because they are simply rebellious.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Libra - DDLJ for sure, because they love deeply and might have an iconic love story.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Virgo- Queen because just like the main character they also learn about practicality in life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sagittarius - ZNMD because they like to explore and are a little adventurous.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cancer- Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham because they might experience a similar familial bond.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pisces- Barfi because these people are a little sensitive.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Capricorn - they are like the villagers of Lagaan, determined and passionate.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Leo- Padmaavat because they love drama and intense emotions in life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gemini- Dil Chahta Hai because these people have two sides and often remain confused.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aries - Gully Boy because they are bold and passionate.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Decoding Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Isha, Shloka Mehta's body language
Find Out More