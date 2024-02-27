Which Bollywood film should you watch according to your zodiac sign

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2024

Taurus- Bajrangi Bhaijaan because these people are very much determined just like the main character.

Scorpio- Gangs of Wasseypur because both of them have intensify, emotions and great ambition.

Aquarius- Rang De Basanti because they are simply rebellious.

Libra - DDLJ for sure, because they love deeply and might have an iconic love story.

Virgo- Queen because just like the main character they also learn about practicality in life.

Sagittarius - ZNMD because they like to explore and are a little adventurous.

Cancer- Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham because they might experience a similar familial bond.

Pisces- Barfi because these people are a little sensitive.

Capricorn - they are like the villagers of Lagaan, determined and passionate.

Leo- Padmaavat because they love drama and intense emotions in life.

Gemini- Dil Chahta Hai because these people have two sides and often remain confused.

Aries - Gully Boy because they are bold and passionate.

