Who is Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan and what does she do?

Personal History: Pune, Maharashtra, India was the place of Sanjana Ganesan's birth on May 6, 1991.
Sanjana's educational background includes a degree in engineering. She graduated from the Symbiosis Institute of Technology in Pune with a Bachelor of Technology.
Sanjana Ganesan works as a well-known TV personality and sports presenter. She has hosted a number of cricket-related programming for Star Sports, including the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Modeling and pageantry: Sanjana was a finalist in the 2014 Femina Miss India pageant prior to beginning her career in sports journalism. Additionally, she was crowned Femina Officially Gorgeous.
Family: Sanjana's mother, Dr. Sushma Ganesan, is a dentist and fitness coach, and her father, Ganesan Ramaswamy, is an author and management expert. Sheetal Ganesan is the name of her younger sister.
Marriage: On March 15, 2021, in a private ceremony in Goa, Sanjana Ganesan wed Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah.
Net Worth: Sanjana Ganesan's profession as a sports presenter and model has contributed significantly to her estimated net worth of $1 million.
Popularity and Influence: Sanjana has a sizable following on social media and is well-liked there. She is renowned for her sophisticated hosting abilities and extensive knowledge of sports, especially cricket.
