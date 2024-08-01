Who is Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia?
Vridhi SoodhanSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2024
More recently this year, rumors of Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia's romance started to circulate, especially when they were spotted together at the New Year's festivities.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Recently, Kriti Sanon ignited rumors that she was dating Kabir Bahia, a man from the UK.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti was previously seen attending events with both Kabir and her sister, Nupur Sanon.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
His family and MS Dhoni are dear to him. Having played cricket in school, Kabir frequently interacts with cricket players, including Hardik Pandya, and posts images and videos with them on social media.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
According to reports, Kabir was born in November 1999 and completed his education in 2018 at the Somerset, England-based residential school Millfield.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kabir is from a very wealthy family in London. One of the top travel agencies in the UK, Southall Travel, was founded by his father, Kuljinder Bahia.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In addition to frequently posing for cricket players in Instagram pictures, Kabir has also been spotted with Sakshi and Dhoni in an Instagram Live.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
What do you think of this new Bollywood couple?
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: DYK why Nita and Mukesh Ambani live on the 27th floor of Antilia?