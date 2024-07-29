Who is Manu Bhaker and why is everybody talking about her?
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 29, 2024
Young Talent: Manu Bhaker, an Indian shooting star who was born in 2002, is among the youngest to gain international acclaim.
Gold Medals: She has won numerous gold medals in important competitions, such as the Commonwealth Games and the ISSF World Cup.
Olympic Representation: Manu brought great notice to herself and her potential when she represented India in the Olympics in Tokyo 2020.
National Records: Her remarkable talents in shooting have allowed her to set multiple national records in the sport.
ISSF World Cup: Manu made history by becoming the youngest Indian to win a gold medal in this esteemed competition.
Performance Consistency: Aspiring shooters look up to her because of her steady results and early medal winnings.
Inspirational Journey: Her ascent to international success from a modest Haryana village has served as an inspiration to other young Indian sportsmen.
This year, she put an end to India's 12-year wait for an Olympic medal in shooting.
