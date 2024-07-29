Who is Manu Bhaker and why is everybody talking about her?

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 29, 2024

Young Talent: Manu Bhaker, an Indian shooting star who was born in 2002, is among the youngest to gain international acclaim.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gold Medals: She has won numerous gold medals in important competitions, such as the Commonwealth Games and the ISSF World Cup.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Olympic Representation: Manu brought great notice to herself and her potential when she represented India in the Olympics in Tokyo 2020.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

National Records: Her remarkable talents in shooting have allowed her to set multiple national records in the sport.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

ISSF World Cup: Manu made history by becoming the youngest Indian to win a gold medal in this esteemed competition.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Performance Consistency: Aspiring shooters look up to her because of her steady results and early medal winnings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inspirational Journey: Her ascent to international success from a modest Haryana village has served as an inspiration to other young Indian sportsmen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This year, she put an end to India's 12-year wait for an Olympic medal in shooting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sanjay Dutt and his alleged love affairs that became talking points in Bollywood

 

 Find Out More