Who is Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani’s trainer who helped him lose 108 kgs?
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2024
One of India's leading celebrity fitness trainers is Vinod Channa, a well-known fitness trainer with his base in Mumbai.
Notably, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, employed him as a personal trainer at one point.
Vinod Channa gained fame by helping Anant Ambani lose an amazing 108 kg in just 18 months using a diet and exercise programme specially designed for Anant.
It's interesting to note that Vinod Channa's path gives his success tale a certain edge. He was once teased because of his appearance, being viewed as "skinny."
He did a variety of odd jobs before starting his fitness training career, such as housework and security guarding.
Prominent business people including Nita Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Ananya Birla are employing Vinod Channa as their personal trainer.
He has also collaborated with a number of well-known Bollywood actors, such as John Abraham, Arjun Rampal, Vivek Oberoi, Harshvardhan Rane, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.
Reports state that Vinod Channa charges Rs 1.5 lakh for a 12-session training program.
