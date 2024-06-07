Who is Pakistan's richest man's daughter and why is she famous?

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2024

The richest man in Pakistan, like Mukesh Ambani, is involved in a variety of industries and relies on his family for support in managing his business empire.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

For those who don't know, Shahid Khan is the richest person in Pakistan right now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

His net worth is Rs.100152 crore. Few people are aware of Shahid Khan's daughter Shanna Khan, despite the fact that his son Tony Khan is well-known.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The National Football League's (NFL) Jacksonville Jaguars and the Premier League's Fulham F.C. are owned by Shahid Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The majority of his sporting endeavors include his son Tony Khan, who also shares ownership of All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shanna Khan, the daughter of Shahid Khan, is a businesswoman, philanthropist, and reportedly a member of Congress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Like her brother Tony Khan, Shanna Khan was raised in Illinois, USA, where she was born.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She is interested in supporting the families and young people that are in need.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

According to reports, the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital received a donation of Rs 123 crore from Shanna Khan and her family last year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Korean hair treatments to stop splitends

 

 Find Out More