Who is Reliance's Nikhil Meswani and what's his connection with Mukesh Ambani?
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024
Through its subsidiaries, which are run by close friends and family members of Mukesh Ambani, the conglomerate is involved in a variety of companies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mukesh Ambani's closest aide is also the highest paid worker at Reliance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The highest paid worker at Reliance Industries is Nikhil Meswani.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The individual in question receives a higher yearly salary than any Ambani family member.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is the son of Rasikbhai Meswani, the first boss of Mukesh Ambani. Both Nikhil Meswani and his sibling make more than Rs 24 crore apiece.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nikhil began working with Reliance in 1986, and as of July 1, 1988, he has been an Executive Director on the board of the firm while holding the position of Whole-time Director.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His main area of concentration is the petrochemicals segment, where he has been instrumental in making Reliance a major player in the global petrochemical business.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nikhil Meswani, the son of Rasikbhai Meswani, is currently a very important part of the Reliance group.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Merry Christmas, Damsel and more: Top 10 movies on Netflix trending in India
Find Out More