Who is Shloka Ambani and why is she famous?

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2024

Russell Mehta, managing director of Rosy Blue, a top diamond company, and Mona Mehta, a well-known diamond jeweler, are the parents of Shloka Mehta Ambani.

Shloka finished her education at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

She attended Princeton University in the United States to complete her undergraduate studies in anthropology.

After that, Shloka graduated with a Master of Laws from the London School of Economics (LSE) in the United Kingdom.

The eldest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, is her husband.

She is well-known for her charitable endeavors and is one of the co-founders of ConnectFor, a website that links volunteers with underserved NGOs.

As a member of one of the richest families in the world, the Ambani family includes Shloka Ambani as their 'bahu'.

Reliance Industries, part of the Ambani family's vast corporate empire, is closely linked to her financial worth.

