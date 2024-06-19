Who is Shraddha Kapoor's boyfriend Rahul Mody? All you need to know

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2024

At the pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, actor Shraddha Kapoor and writer Rahul Mody made their debut together.

The couple was first seen going on a dinner date in 2023, but reports claim that they were "shocked" to be seen together.

According to IMDb, Rahul wrote the scripts for Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and even Shraddha, who starred with Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Rahul attended the Whistling Woods International Institute while growing up in Mumbai.

He worked as an associate director on Luv's other films, such as Akaash Vani, and interned on the sets of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, released in 2011.

Rahul was expected to work for the family firm, which is owned by his father, Amod, a businessman.

But it's said that after seeing the filming of Billu Barber's song Marjani, he became really interested in filmmaking.

Shraddha and Rahul reportedly don't care about making their connection public and would rather have a secret affair.

