Why are Korean women so beautiful? Beauty secrets revealed
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2024
They use acne patches to minimize scarring and hasten the healing of imperfections.
They deep clean their pores using both water- and oil-based cleansers to get rid of dirt, makeup, and oil.
They apply sheet masks to their skin to boost its hydration and nourishment.
They combine skin oil with their foundation to create a finish that looks dewy and organic.
They spend more money on a more involved skincare regimen with many steps like toner, essence, serum, eye cream, moisturizer, and sunscreen.
Instead of rubbing their skin, they lightly tap it to improve blood circulation and absorption.
They choose items that are breathable, light, and won't bother their skin or clog their pores.
They employ products containing snail mucus, a natural substance with healing, hydrating, and anti-aging qualities.
