Why do Koreans follow a special skincare routine?
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 18, 2024
Koreans follow a different skincare routine. The first step is to use double cleansers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Scrubs/Exfoliators help to clean the pores from within.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Next is the use of toners to tighten the pores and make it look even.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
They use serums to give an extra shine to the skin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Face moisturizers are important to apply to seal the previous products applied.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Koreans love using SPF as it protects them from harmful rays of the sun.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Facemasks are super effective to detan the face and cool the skin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Korean sheet masks are becoming popular day by day for their rich qualities beneficial for the skin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 horror films on OTT that'll leave you shook
Find Out More