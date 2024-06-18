Why do Koreans follow a special skincare routine?

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 18, 2024

Koreans follow a different skincare routine. The first step is to use double cleansers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Scrubs/Exfoliators help to clean the pores from within.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Next is the use of toners to tighten the pores and make it look even.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

They use serums to give an extra shine to the skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Face moisturizers are important to apply to seal the previous products applied.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Koreans love using SPF as it protects them from harmful rays of the sun.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Facemasks are super effective to detan the face and cool the skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Korean sheet masks are becoming popular day by day for their rich qualities beneficial for the skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 horror films on OTT that'll leave you shook

 

 Find Out More