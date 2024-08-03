Why does Korean skincare consider Aloe Vera as a saviour?
Vridhi Soodhan
| Aug 03, 2024
Hydration: Provides rich, long-lasting hydration without becoming oily.
Calming: Provides efficient relief from rashes and sunburn.
Reduces redness and mitigates inflammation with an anti-inflammatory effect.
Promotes faster healing: Helps burns and wounds recover faster.
Improves skin elasticity and reduces fine wrinkles as an anti-aging treatment.
Enhances skin tone and smooths out the texture of the skin.
Fighting bacteria and reducing acne symptoms is the goal Aloe Vera in Korean skincare.
Organic: Calm and suited for every skin type, including the most sensitive ones.
