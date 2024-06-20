Why is everyone switching to Korean skincare?

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 20, 2024

Korean skincare routine starts with double cleansing and its super hydrating for you.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

People are liking this routine because its super effective. Apply scrub once done with facewash.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Facepacks are easily available in the market and if not, then you can make it at home as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Korean toners are super light on skin and makes it look even toned.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Face serums are a good way to make your skin smooth, healthy and glowly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Using moisturizers to seal the previous products is the best step.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Korean sheetmasks gives your skin a refreshing look and makes it moist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Under eye masks are also same and makes your dark circles go away.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Korean dramas that are worth rewatching on OTT

 

 Find Out More