Why Korean skincare is popular in India?
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 09, 2024
It has given a new concept of double cleansing which feels fresh.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Exfoliation has become an important part and now people know its importance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Korean skincare routine allows you to make homemade facepacks.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It also promotes the concept of hydrattion and insists on drinking good amount of liquids.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kofrean sheetmasks are creating a lot of buzz because of its benefits.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Korean skincare's main step is to apply SPF whenever you are stepping out.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The concept of rice water is becoming popular everyday.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Cooling face packs that makes your skin tight and deals with open pores are also in demand.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Sarfira, Top Tamil movies that got a Hindi remake
Find Out More