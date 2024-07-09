Why Korean skincare is popular in India?

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 09, 2024

It has given a new concept of double cleansing which feels fresh.

Exfoliation has become an important part and now people know its importance.

Korean skincare routine allows you to make homemade facepacks.

It also promotes the concept of hydrattion and insists on drinking good amount of liquids.

Kofrean sheetmasks are creating a lot of buzz because of its benefits.

Korean skincare's main step is to apply SPF whenever you are stepping out.

The concept of rice water is becoming popular everyday.

Cooling face packs that makes your skin tight and deals with open pores are also in demand.

