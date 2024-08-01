World Breastfeeding Week: Top 7 Bollywood actresses who breastfed their kids
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 01, 2024
Many Bollywood actresses have openly talked about breast feeding their kids and here are some of the top actresses.
Actress Alia Bhatt is one of those people who firmly believes in nursing her child, and she is eager to go on doing so for an extended period of time.
After receiving all of her sister Karisma Kapoor's advice, Kareena Kapoor Khan gladly nursed her two kids, Tim and Jeh, until the right moment.
Happy mother of two Karisma Kapoor said that nursing her kids helped her lose those excess pounds.
According to reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan nursed her young child Aaradhya Bachchan for a very long time, and she enjoyed that stage of her life.
Apart from sharing an amusing story about nursing her children, Twinkle Khanna also revealed that she used to make fun of Akshay Kumar for nursing their children.
Sonam Kapoor acknowledged that she feels better and more content when she breastfeeds her kid Vayu, and she intends to keep doing so for at least a year.
Speaking about nursing her daughter Saira, Lata Dutta also mentioned that she believes it strengthens her immunity and helps tone her body.
