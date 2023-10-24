World Cup 2023: Adorable pics of Afghanistan cricket players with their kids which will melt your hearts

World Cup 2023: Here is a look at some adorable and sweet pics of Afghanistan cricket players with kids that will make you go awww

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 24, 2023

Mujeeb Ur Rahman with a kid

Afghanistan cricket team which beat Pakistan is winning hearts all over.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Consoling young fan

This video of Mujeeb Ur Rahman consoling a young fan went viral. Here is a look at their pics with kids

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hashmatullah Shahidi

This is an adorable pic of Hashmatullah Shahidi with his son,

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ibrahim Zadran

Star player Ibrahim Zadran shared this pic with his cousins

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rahmanullah Gurbaz looks so cute here with a young relative

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohammad Nabi

Is seen here with the cute kids of his family

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohammad Nabi

Mohammad Nabi has a perfect companion in this little boy

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ikram Alikhil

Ikram Alikhil and his young companions have swag on point

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ikram Alikhil

Ikram Alikhil poses with some young friends in a lovely pic

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashid Khan

He is a doting dad to his baby girl

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashid Khan

This reel of Rashid Khan and his son Zainn is just too cute

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Vijayadashmi 2023: Top 10 Bollywood films that illuminate the spirit of Dussehra

 

 Find Out More