World Food Day 2023: Top 10 Bollywood celebrities and their favourite ghar ka khana

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and more: Here's what celebs like to eat at home.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

The Jawan star's comfort food is dal and chawal. He also likes homemade grilled chicken.

Salman Khan

The Tiger 3 star once revealed that he loves homemade Briyani cooked by his mother.

Ranveer Singh

As reported by TOI, Ranveer Singh is a lover of Sindhi curry and rice. 'Dhoklas' too are his favourite. He also loves everything cooked by Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone

The Singham Again actress' favourite homecooked meal is Rasam Rice.

Sonakshi Sinha

The actress loves to eat Aloo tuk, Sindhi kadhi, and fried bhindi made by her mom.

Vicky Kaushal

Our Punjabi munda loves to eat Aloo Paratha made at home along with butter.

Katrina Kaif

Now even Katrina Kaif has started liking Parathas made by her mother-in-law for breakfast.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas likes to eat simple food like dal, sabzi and roti.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a Biryani lover. She also loves homemade halwa.

Kartik Aaryan

He is a foodie. He loves gulab jamun, gajar ka halwa made by his mother. He also like Sindhi curry, jeera rice and more.

Sanjay Dutt

He once revealed that he misses Roghan Gosh and Shami Kebab made by his mother. He loves Yakhni Pulao made by his wife.

Taapsee Pannu

The actress reportedly loves 'matar paneer' made by her mother.

