World Food Day 2023: Top 10 Bollywood celebrities and their favourite ghar ka khana

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and more: Here's what celebs like to eat at home.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023
The Jawan star's comfort food is dal and chawal. He also likes homemade grilled chicken.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Tiger 3 star once revealed that he loves homemade Briyani cooked by his mother.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As reported by TOI, Ranveer Singh is a lover of Sindhi curry and rice. 'Dhoklas' too are his favourite. He also loves everything cooked by Deepika Padukone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Singham Again actress' favourite homecooked meal is Rasam Rice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress loves to eat Aloo tuk, Sindhi kadhi, and fried bhindi made by her mom.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Our Punjabi munda loves to eat Aloo Paratha made at home along with butter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now even Katrina Kaif has started liking Parathas made by her mother-in-law for breakfast.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra Jonas likes to eat simple food like dal, sabzi and roti.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan is a Biryani lover. She also loves homemade halwa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is a foodie. He loves gulab jamun, gajar ka halwa made by his mother. He also like Sindhi curry, jeera rice and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He once revealed that he misses Roghan Gosh and Shami Kebab made by his mother. He loves Yakhni Pulao made by his wife.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress reportedly loves 'matar paneer' made by her mother.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!