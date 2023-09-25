WWE legend Hulk Hogan marriage: Wedding photos with Sky Daily go viral

WWE star Hulk Hogan has finally married Sky Daily, a yoga instructor and accountant. The two got engaged in July.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023
Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan (70) has married for the third time to Sky Daily (45) in a ceremony that was held in Florida.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The former WWE icon married yoga instructor Sky Daily a couple of months after he proposed to her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sky Daily made sure all eyes were on her when she posed in a stunning white gown in the video shared by Hulk Hogan on his Instagram handle.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hulk Hogan looked dapper in a black suit during the wedding ceremony.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hulk Hogan had reportedly proposed to Sky with a 'six carat' diamond engagement ring which came at the price tag $100k.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple looked absolutely stunning as they held hands while taking vows during the ceremony.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The loved-up couple shares an intimate moment during the wedding ceremony.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You can’t take your eyes off Sky Daily as she gets ready for the wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sky Daily cut a statuesque figure in a glittery white gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and a lace train.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sky finished the look by wearing matching accessories.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both Sky and Hulk can't contain their excitement as they flaunt their wedding ring.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sky, who is also an accountant, often appears on Hulk’s social media handles when he gives an insight into their lives.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
