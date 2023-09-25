WWE legend Hulk Hogan marriage: Wedding photos with Sky Daily go viral

WWE star Hulk Hogan has finally married Sky Daily, a yoga instructor and accountant. The two got engaged in July.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023

Third Wedding

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan (70) has married for the third time to Sky Daily (45) in a ceremony that was held in Florida.

Happily Married

The former WWE icon married yoga instructor Sky Daily a couple of months after he proposed to her.

Perfect Bride

Sky Daily made sure all eyes were on her when she posed in a stunning white gown in the video shared by Hulk Hogan on his Instagram handle.

Dapper Look

Hulk Hogan looked dapper in a black suit during the wedding ceremony.

Engagement

Hulk Hogan had reportedly proposed to Sky with a 'six carat' diamond engagement ring which came at the price tag $100k.

Adorable Couple

The couple looked absolutely stunning as they held hands while taking vows during the ceremony.

In Love

The loved-up couple shares an intimate moment during the wedding ceremony.

Looks Flawless

You can’t take your eyes off Sky Daily as she gets ready for the wedding.

Statuesque Figure

Sky Daily cut a statuesque figure in a glittery white gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and a lace train.

Exudes Elegance

Sky finished the look by wearing matching accessories.

Excited

Both Sky and Hulk can't contain their excitement as they flaunt their wedding ring.

Social Media Updates

Sky, who is also an accountant, often appears on Hulk’s social media handles when he gives an insight into their lives.

