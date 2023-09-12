Top 10 glamorous looks of Pranali Rathod

We give you a quick lowdown on Pranali Rathod's most popular looks.

Flawless

Looks like a breath of fresh air in black slip bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit.

Absolute Glow

Pranali turns up the heat in the tangerine mini dress paired with a leather bralette.

Back To Basics

She strikes a pose in a casual white top teamed with denim shorts.

Pastels Plush

The actress is swaying hearts in the pastel pantsuit with a sizzling touch.

Sassy Sequins

Pranali looks breathtaking in the silver sequined dress.

Chic And How!

Pranali can never go wrong with a chic royal blue bodycon dress and dewy makeup.

Cool And Comfy

Pranali’s oversized denim shirt is all you need for a cozy evening.

Casual Charm

Pranali looks adorable as she dons a denim jumpsuit with a striped off-shoulder top.

Enchanting As Ever

The actress looks enchanting in the all-white ensemble.

