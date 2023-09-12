Top 10 glamorous looks of Pranali Rathod

We give you a quick lowdown on Pranali Rathod's most popular looks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023
Looks like a breath of fresh air in black slip bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pranali turns up the heat in the tangerine mini dress paired with a leather bralette.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She strikes a pose in a casual white top teamed with denim shorts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress is swaying hearts in the pastel pantsuit with a sizzling touch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pranali looks breathtaking in the silver sequined dress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pranali can never go wrong with a chic royal blue bodycon dress and dewy makeup.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pranali’s oversized denim shirt is all you need for a cozy evening.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pranali looks adorable as she dons a denim jumpsuit with a striped off-shoulder top.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress looks enchanting in the all-white ensemble.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!