Sagarika Ghatage's impeccable looks prove she is a DIVA

Bollywood Staff Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 16, 2025

Here's 10 instances of Sagarika Ghatage's gorgeous looks

Sagarika's vibrant floral blazer paired with crisp white trousers creates a look that’s both playful and polished for this DIVA.

Sagarika exudes understated elegance with a sheer dupatta and a peach embroidered kurta softly framing her look.

Sagarika looks effortlessly chic as she captivates us in a blush off-shoulder knit with her accessories upscaling her looks even more.

Sagarika channels her inner regal with a timeless sophistication by glimmering in a golden saree with ornate embellishments.

The crimson saree with intricate borders and the subtle jewels heightens Sagarika's elegance with a serene gaze.

Dazzling in a delicately embroidered lehenga, she exudes timeless grace with every shimmering detail of her dress.

Understated elegance radiates from her muted, sleeveless co-ord set, blending modern tailoring, soft sophistication with a charm of her own.

The black woolen tailcoat and views of snow clad mountains in the back screams the serenity and class of this DIVA.

Sagarika adorned in traditional Rajasthani attire with bold silver jewelry and intricate facial markings embodies fierce cultural pride and striking individuality.

Draped in a blush pink dupatta and flowing ivory skirt with delicate floral work, Sagarika radiates soft grace.

