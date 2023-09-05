Zodiac sign compatibilities: Popular friend matches for your sign

Read on to know who you are most compatible with as friends.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Capricorn

Capricorn can share a happy bond with Scorpio and Virgo.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius is happy to be in the company of Aquarius and Aries.

Scorpio

Scorpio connects well with Pisces and Capricorn.

Libra

Libra will feel relaxed and happy with Aquarius and Leo.

Virgo

Virgo can spend the most cherished bond as friends with Capricorn and Taurus.

Leo

Leo is compatible in friendship with Libra and Gemini.

Cancer

Popular for being kind and humorous, gels well with Pisces and Taurus.

Gemini

Known for their wit and adaptability, can share a healthy bond with Aries and Leo.

Taurus

The planet of love and wealth, can connect well with Cancer and Virgo.

Aries

The fire sign ruled by Mars, is compatible as a friend with Gemini and Sagittarius.

Thanks For Reading!

