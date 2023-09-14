How you deal with an angry boss, based on zodiac sign

Facing boss when he is miffed can be tough. Know how each zodiac sign deals with an angry boss.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023
They would start playing with their hair.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They’ll focus on one thing on the table or in the area around them to stay unaffected by unpleasant ranting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They’ll have an odd smile that could be interpreted in any way.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They’ll continue to think about the words that their boss said to them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They will first act fine but later express their rage in front of their coworkers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They’ll be concerned only if it involved them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They will try to calm down the situation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nobody can understand their thoughts as they look at the boss with a straight face.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They are probably under stress because they were the leaders.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They will start tapping their feet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This one would start humming a tune in their head.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They might seem innocent, but their heads would be full of negative comments for the boss.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
