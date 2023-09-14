How you deal with an angry boss, based on zodiac sign

Facing boss when he is miffed can be tough. Know how each zodiac sign deals with an angry boss.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023

Aries

They would start playing with their hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taurus

They’ll focus on one thing on the table or in the area around them to stay unaffected by unpleasant ranting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gemini

They’ll have an odd smile that could be interpreted in any way.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cancer

They’ll continue to think about the words that their boss said to them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo

They will first act fine but later express their rage in front of their coworkers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virgo

They’ll be concerned only if it involved them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Libra

They will try to calm down the situation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Scorpio

Nobody can understand their thoughts as they look at the boss with a straight face.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Capricorn

They are probably under stress because they were the leaders.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sagittarius

They will start tapping their feet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aquarius

This one would start humming a tune in their head.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pisces

They might seem innocent, but their heads would be full of negative comments for the boss.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Salaar: Prabhas starrer trumps Shah Rukh Khan new movie Jawan; satellite, digital and audio rights sold at a staggering price 

 

 Find Out More