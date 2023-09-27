Zodiac signs with horrible anger issues

Take a look at the zodiac signs that have no control on anger

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023

Fierce

Mars, the planet of strength, passion, and aggression, rules the first sign of the zodiac, Aries. People under Aries are known for their fierce temper and impulsive attitude.

Quick To Anger

When things don't go their way, they can easily feel angry and frustrated and aren't hesitant to voice their anger or frustration.

Unique

The Sun rules Leo, the fifth sign of the zodiac. It is a place for uniqueness and innovation.

Emotional

They tend to make everything about themselves, are emotional and overreact to minor issues.

Powerful

The planet Mars rules the eighth sign of the zodiac which is Scorpio. It is the planet of transformation and power.

Possessive

They are sometimes possessive and envious, which can cause irrational outbursts of rage or even violent actions.

Suspicious

Cancers are suspicious and pessimistic. When arguing with their partner or friends, they are bound to have a major meltdown.

Easily Offended

Those who fall under the zodiac sign Cancer are easily offended, and don’t take much time to get upset.

Temperamental

Sagittarians have a strong sense of adventure, and they can become temperamental if they feel confined or constrained.

Offensive

They can be brutally honest and direct to the point of becoming offensive or confrontational.

