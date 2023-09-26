Zodiac signs who won't cheat on their partners

Take a look at the zodiac signs who'd continue to remain loyal to their partners.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023

Emotional

Cancer is known for its intense emotional ties and loyalty to their mates. Cancer is the water sign that the Moon rules.

Kind & Supportive

They constantly show their dedication to one another by gestures of kindness, support, and affection. Their loyalty goes beyond words.

Reliable

The earth sign Taurus, represented by the bull, is renowned for its reliable and persistent traits.

Committed

Taurus signs devote themselves to relationships with unwavering devotion and loyalty.

Loyal

Saturn's tenacious earth sign of Capricorn is known for its sense of loyalty and commitment.

Supportive

They don't seem to take their commitments lightly, and their loyalty is shown in their consistent behaviour and eagerness to support their spouse through difficulties and victories.

Stay Serious

A Virgo devotes their entire self to a relationship once they commit to it.

Spread Love

They ensure that their spouse feels loved and cherished in every aspect of their life together by expressing their loyalty through acts of service and caring.

Sympathetic

The Neptune-ruled water sign of Pisces is known for its sympathetic and sensitive nature.

Emotional

They show their love for their partner by being emotionally present and serving as a source of solace and strength for them during both happy and difficult times.

