Zodiac signs who can't be trusted easily

Read on to understand which zodiac signs aren't trustworthy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023
When it comes to trust, Aquarians can get very egotistical. It is wise to be wary of taking an Aquarian's remarks at face value.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Once they've fulfilled their true ambition, they could forget those who helped in making it happen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They may turn to you looking sweet one moment and faking kindness the next.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The most convincing liars are Geminis. They just can’t take on extra responsibilities to fulfill a promise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They can't say ‘no’ and end up breaking promises. This is why they are unreliable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They make commitments but find it difficult to fulfill them. This happens because they have enough work already to finish.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Scorpios are known for using any means to fulfill their goals. This can also involve disregarding others’ well-being.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their rigid behaviour can sometimes make it tough for them to be reliable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This zodiac sign isn’t reliable at all. They can hurt others to achieve their own goals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
