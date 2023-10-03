Zodiac signs who can't be trusted easily

Read on to understand which zodiac signs aren't trustworthy.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023

Aquarius: Very Egotistical

When it comes to trust, Aquarians can get very egotistical. It is wise to be wary of taking an Aquarian's remarks at face value.

Aquarius: Forgetful

Once they've fulfilled their true ambition, they could forget those who helped in making it happen.

Gemini: Too Fake

They may turn to you looking sweet one moment and faking kindness the next.

Gemini: Liars

The most convincing liars are Geminis. They just can’t take on extra responsibilities to fulfill a promise.

Pisces: Break Promises

They can't say ‘no’ and end up breaking promises. This is why they are unreliable.

Pisces: Can’t Fulfill Commitments

They make commitments but find it difficult to fulfill them. This happens because they have enough work already to finish.

Scorpio: Disregard Others

Scorpios are known for using any means to fulfill their goals. This can also involve disregarding others’ well-being.

Virgo: Rigid

Their rigid behaviour can sometimes make it tough for them to be reliable.

Leo: Not Reliable

This zodiac sign isn’t reliable at all. They can hurt others to achieve their own goals.

