10 best Vikrant Massey movies and shows to watch
Pooja Darade
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Dec 02, 2024
2023 film 12th Fail is considered one of his best movies with a performance that moves you.
Love Hostel is a crime movie in which Vikrant shows how circumstances can bring the worst out of a person.
In 2019 film Chhapaak, Vikrant Massey delivered an endearing act in a story that breaks your heart.
Before 12th Fail, it was A Death in the Gunj in which Vikrant Massey significantly impacts you with his acting.
In Dil Dhadakne Do, he charms you with his good looks and acting.
In Blackout, Vikrant will make you laugh out loud in a twisted story.
Vikrant made his movie debut with Lootera and plays Ranveer Singh's friend. The actor leaves a mark with his performance.
In Broken But Beautiful series, he plays a complex character but yet, makes you fall in love, thanks to the intriguing story.
As Asad in Qubool Hai, Vikrant Massey's character is quite underrated.
In Balika Vadhu, as Shyam, Vikrant Massey made us fall in love with him. He's such a green flag in it.
