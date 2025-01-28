10 Best War Films of Indian Cinema!
Must watch war epics by indian cinema!
Vidhi
| Jan 28, 2025
‘’URI - The surgical strike’’ depicts the Indian army’s surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the Line of Control in the response to 2016 Uri attack.
‘’Border’’ is a moving tribute to the Indian soldiers and a reminder of the sacrifices they make for the country.
‘’Shershah’’ is a biographical war film based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, and offers a close lens to his love story with his fiance.
‘’Tango Charlie’’ is known for its realistic portrayal of military life and its exploration of the human cost of war.
‘’The Ghazi Attack’’ inspired by the sinking of a Pakistani submarine during the Indo-Pakistani War in 1971, portrays the underwater pressure faced by the submarine crew.
‘’Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo’’ portrays an emotional appeal of family dynamics and sacrifices made by soldiers and their families.
‘’Bhuj: The Pride Of India’’ is a tribute to unsung heroes of the 1971 war and a reminder of strength and resilience.
‘’Kesari’’ is a powerful tribute to the bravery of the Sikh soldiers who fought at Saragarhi, one of the greatest last stands in the history of the military.
‘’Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’’ is a tribute to the bravery of Gunjan Saxena, a reminder of breaking gender stereotypes.
‘’Sam Bahadur’’ is a biographical war drama film, that offers a glimpse of the life of the first Indian officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.
