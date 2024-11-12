10 Biggest flops of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's career
Pooja Darade
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Nov 12, 2024
Action Replayy was made on a budget of Rs 51 crore and it earned only Rs 28 crore nett gross.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Umrao Jaan, in which Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starred with Abhishek Bachchan, earned only Rs 7.42 crores. It was made on a budget of 23 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raavan is another movie where Ash and Abhi starred together. The movie earned Rs 28 crores approx. and was made with a budget of Rs 55 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kuch Naa Kaho, made on a budget of Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 6.45 crores, approx.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya's comeback movie Jazbaa earned Rs 22 crore, approx., and was made on a budget of Rs 28 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya was another flop of Ash's career.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sarabjit released in 2016 and didn't do well at the box office.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke earned Rs 8.16 crores and was made on a budget of Rs 9 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fanney Khan is the last Hindi movie in which we saw Aishwarya. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 39 crores approx. and earned Rs 10 crores approx.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Guzaarish, starring Aishwarya and Hrithik Roshan, was a disaster. It was made for Rs 74 crores approx. and earned only Rs 29.56 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Shah Rukh Khan movies that were rejected by others
Find Out More