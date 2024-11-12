10 Shah Rukh Khan movies that were rejected by others
Pooja Darade
| Nov 12, 2024
Farhan Akhtar recently revealed that he first offered Don movie to Hrithik Roshan.
Karan Arjun was first offered to Ajay Devgn and Sunny Deol, but they had date issues. We then got Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan playing the leads.
Another most loved SRK movie, Chak De India, was first offered to Salman Khan.
DDLJ's first choice for Tom Cruise and then Saif Ali Khan.
The story of Zero was first narrated to Salman Khan. However, he didn't take up the role as it was challenging and we got SRK playing the lead.
One of SRK's most loved movies, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, was first offered to Aamir Khan.
In Darr, we would've have seen Aamir Khan play Rahul if he had not walked out of the movie.
Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor were the first choices for the romantic thriller Baazigar.
Armaan Kohli was the first choice for SRK's debut film, Deewana.
Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman was another movie that was first offered to Aamir Khan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
