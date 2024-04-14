12th Fail and 8 other longest-running Bollywood films in theatres

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 14, 2024

12th Fail recent completed its 25-week run in the theatres and Vikrant Massey took it to Instagram to thank his audience for the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Before, 12th Fail we have seen many other movies achieve a similar feat or even greater ones.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has been in the theatres for more than 28 years now and is still going on.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sholay was in theatres for a total of 5 years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kismet, released in 1943 had a 3.5-year run at the theatres.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

1960’s classic Mughal-E-Azam was in theatres for 3 years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raj Kapoor’s Barsaat was in theatres for 2 years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan’s movie Maine Pyaar Kiya was in theatres for a year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Similarly, Hrithik Roshan’s debut movie, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai was also in theatres for a year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! was another one of the many movies that completed one year in theatres.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and other Top 10 Bollywood movies yet to release on OTT

 

 Find Out More