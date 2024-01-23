12th Fail and other Top 10 highest rated Indian movies as per IMDb

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2024

Recent release 12th Fail that follows the story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar is the highest rated Indian movie on IMDb with the rating of 9.2.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Ram, an animated movie about Ramayan released in 1993 also has the same rating as 12th Fail.

777 Charlie portrays a wholesome relationship between a man and a dog. Rating - 8.8

#Home, a Malayalam national award winning movie also has the rating of 8.8.

Jai Bhim, a courtroom drama starring Suriya, had a rating of 8.7.

Soorarai Pootru which starred Suriya yet again bagged a rating of 8.7.

R Madhavan made his debut in direction with the movie, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which received a rating of 8.7 as well.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan’s movie, Nayakan received a 8.6 rating.

Anbe Sivam which featured both Kamal Haasan and R Madhavan in the lead roles also had the rating of 8.6.

Aamir Khan classic, 3 Idiots got a rating of 8.6 from the website.

