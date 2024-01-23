12th Fail and other Top 10 highest rated Indian movies as per IMDb
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2024
Recent release 12th Fail that follows the story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar is the highest rated Indian movie on IMDb with the rating of 9.2.
Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Ram, an animated movie about Ramayan released in 1993 also has the same rating as 12th Fail.
777 Charlie portrays a wholesome relationship between a man and a dog. Rating - 8.8
#Home, a Malayalam national award winning movie also has the rating of 8.8.
Jai Bhim, a courtroom drama starring Suriya, had a rating of 8.7.
Soorarai Pootru which starred Suriya yet again bagged a rating of 8.7.
R Madhavan made his debut in direction with the movie, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which received a rating of 8.7 as well.
Veteran actor Kamal Haasan’s movie, Nayakan received a 8.6 rating.
Anbe Sivam which featured both Kamal Haasan and R Madhavan in the lead roles also had the rating of 8.6.
Aamir Khan classic, 3 Idiots got a rating of 8.6 from the website.
