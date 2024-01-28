12th Fail and other Top 10 low budget movies that were super hits at Box Office
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2024
12th Fail one of the most recent movies in this category had a budget of 20 crores and grossed more than 70 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Donor is a quirky comedy about sperm donation, made on a mere Rs. 15 crore budget, and went on to collect over Rs. 66 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Andhadhun was a dark comedy thriller with a blind pianist protagonist, Andhadhun was made for Rs. 35 crores and garnered over Rs. 456 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Lunchbox a tale of two strangers connected through a mistaken lunchbox delivery was made for Rs. 22 crore and collected more than 100 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Queen, a coming-of-age story of a housewife on her solo honeymoon, Queen was made for Rs. 23 crore and earned about Rs. 100 crores at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dum Laga Ke Haisha, an endearing rom-com about a shy, overweight woman made with a budget of Rs. 14 crores and crossed Rs.100 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Badhaai Ho was about an unexpected late pregnancy in a middle-aged couple, was made for Rs. 29 crore and went on to earn over Rs. 220.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Horror-comedy, Stree based on the Indian urban legend, Stree was made for Rs. 14 crore and grossed around 180 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Luka Chuppi is a rom-com about a live-in relationship gone wrong was made for Rs. 25 crore and earned over Rs. 120 crore at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan celebrates LGBTQ+ love between two men, the movie was made for Rs. 22 crores and earned 86 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: After Fighter, Top 10 Bollywood military movies to watch on Prime Video, JioCinema and other OTT
Find Out More