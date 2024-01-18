12th Fail, Merry Christmas and more movies that turned out to be box office surprises
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2024
Vikrant Massey film 12th Fail has impressed everyone. Be it in theatres or on OTT, that is Disney Plus Hotstar.
12th Fail by Vidhu Vinod Chopra is based on IPS Office Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.
It became a huge box office success in 2023, minting about Rs 70 crore at the box office.
Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi is also a box office success.
Though the Sriram Raghavan movie took a slow start at the box office. The mystery thriller has pulled the audience to theatres alright.
So far Merry Christmas has collected Rs 12.68 crores.
Tovino Thomas starrer 2018 is one of the most loved and widely appreciated movies. It collected Rs 92.85 crore nett.
Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 made Rs 184.32 crore nett.
Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday minted Rs 106.71 crore nett.
Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 collected Rs 525.7 crore nett only.
Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway starred Rani Mukerji in titular role. The movie collected Rs 38.3 crore worldwide.
Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 earned Rs 151.16 crore nett.
The Kerala Story was a blockbuster success. It had nett collections of Rs 241.74 crore.
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke minted Rs 88.35 crore nett.
