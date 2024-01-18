12th Fail, Merry Christmas and more movies that turned out to be box office surprises 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2024

Vikrant Massey film 12th Fail has impressed everyone. Be it in theatres or on OTT, that is Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

12th Fail by Vidhu Vinod Chopra is based on IPS Office Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It became a huge box office success in 2023, minting about Rs 70 crore at the box office. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi is also a box office success. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Though the Sriram Raghavan movie took a slow start at the box office. The mystery thriller has pulled the audience to theatres alright. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

So far Merry Christmas has collected Rs 12.68 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tovino Thomas starrer 2018 is one of the most loved and widely appreciated movies. It collected Rs 92.85 crore nett. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 made Rs 184.32 crore nett. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday minted Rs 106.71 crore nett. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 collected Rs 525.7 crore nett only.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway starred Rani Mukerji in titular role. The movie collected Rs 38.3 crore worldwide. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 earned Rs 151.16 crore nett.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Kerala Story was a blockbuster success. It had nett collections of Rs 241.74 crore.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke minted Rs 88.35 crore nett.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 Korean skincare ways to get a forever flawless look

 

 Find Out More