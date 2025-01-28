28 Days Later To A Quiet Place; TOP 10 survival horror films for a gory good watch
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 28, 2025
Get ready for a thrilling experience with these amazing survival horror films that include adventure, horror, fiction and wilderness.
Martyrs follows a young woman who sets out on the mission to take revenge.
High Tension revolves around Marie and Alexia, two best friends.
A Quiet Place revolves around a family who is struggling to survive in the world invaded by aliens.
Predator revolves around a team of commandos on a mission in the Central American jungle.
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre follows a group of five friends who visit to the grave of their grandfather.
War Of the Worlds revolves around alien invasion that threatens the existence of humanity.
28 Days Later highlights the scenario of the United Kingdom after a mysterious deadly virus spread in the area.
Dead Calm follows John and his wife Rae who finds something strange while enjoying their time together.
Headhunters revolves around a man who risks everything for a painting.
The Thing revolves around a team of researchers in Antarctica that is hunted by a shape-shifting creature.
