7 Best Abhishek Bachchan performances to watch before I Want to Talk

I Want to Talk's early reviews are out and Abhishek Bachchan is showered with lots of praise. Let's take a look at some of his other amazing roles.

Guru is cited as Abhishek Bachchan's one of the best movies and his powerful performance is called his career-best roles.

If you want to see Abhishek's impeccable comic timing, Bunty Aur Babli is the movie for you.

Paa will touch you to the core due to its story, but Abhishek Bachchan's brilliant act keeps you hooked.

As Lallan, Abhishek truly won our hearts with the aggression and shades he brings to his character in Yuva.

Abhishek had to show a range of emotions in Manmarziyaan and he perfectly nails all of them.

Even though he's crooked, AB wins your heart with his charm in Ludo.

An intense performance to look out for in Sarkar, featuring Abhishek Bachchan with Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

