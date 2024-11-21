7 Hindi movies that released after a long delay
Pooja Darade
| Nov 21, 2024
Directed by Anees Bazmee, Naam was shot in 2014 and will release on November 22, 2024. It stars Ajay Devgn, Sameera Reddy, Bhumika Chawla, and Sanjay Dutt.
Due to a lengthy legal battle between 1994 and 2009, Saif Ali Khan and Pooja Bhatt's Sanam Teri Kasam faced a 15-year delay.
Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's breakup, among other reasons, affected Milenge Milenge's release. Shot in 2004, the movie hit theatres in 2010.
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Madhuri Dixit's Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam faced a delay of 6 years and was released in 2002.
Mahaanta, directed by Afzal Khan, starred Jeetendra, Sanjay Dutt, and Madhuri Dixit. Shot in 1991, it faced a 6-year delay due to Sanjay's arrests in 1993. The movie released in 1997.
Another SRK movie titled Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke faced a decade-long delay between 1994 and 2004. It also stars Ranveena Tandon.
Another Afzal Khan movie faced a delay of 8 years. Starring Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirana, and Ajay Devgn, it was released in 2008.
