8 movies based on the lives of brave Indian Army soldiers
Priyanshu Ranjan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 19, 2025
The story of courage, sacrifices and valour of the Indian Army has always motivated Bollywood into making some good films, here are some of them.
Border: A small battalion of the Indian Army takes on 200 well armed Pakistani strike forces as they wait for the dawn.
LOC Kargil: After militants breach the international border and take over the Kargil Hill, Indian Army officers must take it back before it's too late.
URI: The Surgical Strike: Following a devastating attack on the camp of Army officials in Uri, the army decides to strike back.
1971: 6 Indian Army soldiers run away from the Pakistani armed forces after being captured, risking their lives and honour.
Sam Bahadur: Based on the true life story of General Sam Manekshaw and how he helped India in winning multiple wars.
Pippa: A young boy and his amphibious tank goes on a journey to save the nation from the looming threat of war.
The Ghazi Attack: Following looming threats of war The Indian Naval Submarine detects a Pakistani Submarine in the international waters.
Shershaah: A young aspiring gentleman climbs the ranks of the army and gets drafted for war before marrying the love of his life.
