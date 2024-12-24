Bhediya to Badlapur: 8 Varun Dhawan movies to watch ahead of Baby John's release

Released in 2022, the creature comedy is considered one of Varun Dhawan's best films. It also stars Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Early on, Varun Dhawan took such an intense role in Sriram Raghavan's film and left everyone impressed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A story of love, grief, and words unspoken. Watch out for brilliant performances in Shoojit Sircar's film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Marriage hit a rough patch sometimes and Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's movie speaks of the same. It also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan and Anuskhka Sharma charm you with their performances in this tale of inspiration together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A perfect rom-com for this season! Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's chemistry is to adorable to be missed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan tapped into his dancer side in Remo D'souza's dance film, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, this is Varun Dhawan's debut film. Also starring Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, you will see how he has grown as an actor over these years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
