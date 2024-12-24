Bhediya to Badlapur: 8 Varun Dhawan movies to watch ahead of Baby John's release

Pooja Darade

Bhediya

Released in 2022, the creature comedy is considered one of Varun Dhawan's best films. It also stars Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee.

Badlapur

Early on, Varun Dhawan took such an intense role in Sriram Raghavan's film and left everyone impressed.

October

A story of love, grief, and words unspoken. Watch out for brilliant performances in Shoojit Sircar's film.

JugJugg Jeeyo

Marriage hit a rough patch sometimes and Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's movie speaks of the same. It also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Sui Dhaaga

Varun Dhawan and Anuskhka Sharma charm you with their performances in this tale of inspiration together.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

A perfect rom-com for this season! Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's chemistry is to adorable to be missed.

ABCD 2

Varun Dhawan tapped into his dancer side in Remo D'souza's dance film, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor.

Student of the Year

Well, this is Varun Dhawan's debut film. Also starring Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, you will see how he has grown as an actor over these years.

