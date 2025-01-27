TOP 10 anime with heartbreaking endings
Roger Khuraijam
| Jan 27, 2025
With plenty of funny, wacky comedies, there are some anime which make our heartstrings with emotions.
From Up On Poppy Hill is about Umi, a 16-year-old girl who provides for her family. However things take a surprising turn when she meets Shun and together try to save the school’s clubhouse.
The Wind Rises focuses on Jiro who studies hard to become an aeronautical engineer. As WWII begins, the aircraft designed by him is getting used by the Japanese Empire.
Plastic Memories revolves around Tsukasa who joins SAI corporation after failing college. His job is to recover near expiration androids.
5 Centimeters Per Second follows Takaki and Akari who have been best friends since elementary school. Their friendship is put to the test when Akari moves to another city.
A Silent Voice is about a grade school student with hearing implant who gets bullied and transfers to another school. Years later, tormented by his behaviour, the bully seeks out for her.
Your Lie in April projects on a piano prodigy who lost his ability to play after he lost his mother. However, his life changed when he met violinist Kaori Miyazono.
I Want To Eat Your Pancreas is about a high school student befriends his classmate Sakura Yamauchi, who is revealed to have a terminal illness in her pancreas.
Weathering With You revolves around a high school student who runs away from home due to financial struggles. One day he meets a young girl who has the ability to control the weather.
To the Forest of Firefly Lights is the story about Hotaru who gets lost while wandering in the forest. She was rescued by a spirit who later becomes friend and goes on a wondrous adventure.
Your Name focuses on two teenagers who discover that they magically swap bodies. Things got complicated when the two tried to meet in person.
