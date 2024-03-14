Aamir Khan and his best onscreen transformations till date
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2024
In Dangal, Aamir Khan put on a lot of muscle to play the tough wrestler.
For the role of Mangal Pandey, Aamir acquired a thick beard and undertook intense physical training.
Aamir developed a toned body and put on muscle. His famous buzz cut came to be associated with the movie Ghajini.
Aamir changed into the rugged Bhuvan, who had a ferocious temperament, a turban, and a dhoti. He received praise from critics and awards for Lagaan for his performance.
Audiences enjoyed Aamir's boy-next-door, clean-shaven appearance in Dil Chahta Hai.
In Secret Superstar, Aamir had a flamboyant and eccentric look, complete with bright costumes and unique hairstyles.
In the movie Baazi, Aamir played a woman named Sheila. This was his unique role.
Aamir had a disheveled beard, dreadlocks, and a sly smile. His colorful performance gave the movie Thugs of Hindostan more fascination.
Because of his attractive physique, Aamir appeared extremely attractive in the movie Dhoom 3, when he portrayed twin brothers.
The audience adored Aamir's unique appearance in Laal Singh Chadha, and they also found his delivery of the dialogue to be unusually distinct from usual.
