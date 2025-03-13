Aamir Khan turns 60: TOP 10 Films that will inspire you to chase your dreams
Shivi Paswan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 13, 2025
Aamir Khan known as "Mr. Perfectionist" has given some of the best films with life lessons.
Rangeela is a classic romantic film following big dreams and hardwork.
Andaz Apna Apna is a comedy that nevers goes old, teaching the joy of friendship.
In Lagaan Aamir Khan portrays leadership and fight for justice.
Dil Chahta Hai explores balancing responsibilities and relationships.
Taare Zameen Par is a heart touching film about understanding creativity of young minds.
3 Idiots is one of biggest hit in bollywood about following passion.
PK revolves around blind faith and humanity.
Aamir's role as a honest cop in Sarfarosh teaches value of standing up for right.
Dangal is based on real life story about women empowerment.
