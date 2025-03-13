Aamir Khan's TOP 10 iconic movies you must watch
Amazing movies by Aamir Khan that are a must watch!
Vidhi
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 13, 2025
3 Idiots explores the twisted lives of students in engineering college.
Dhoom 3 depicts a circus performer seeking revenge.
Lagaan portrays villagers fighting to get unjustified taxes reduced through a cricket match between villagers and British officials.
Talaash involves a cop, entangled in a murder mystery.
PK revolves around an alien protagonist trying to find his remote control on Earth.
Dangal showcases a former wrestler who decides to fulfill his dream of winning gold by training his daughters for the same.
Tareen Zameen Par tells the story of a boy suffering from dyslexia.
Fanna portrays a blind dancer falling for a tour guide with dark secrets.
Ghazni showcases a patient with memory loss trying to take revenge for his lover.
Rang De Basanti depicts college students helping a woman make a documentary on freedom fighters.
