Ae Watan Mere Watan and other movies based on India's freedom struggle

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2024

Sara Ali Khan’s Ae Watan Mere Watan is an upcoming movie based on the life of Usha Mehta, a young girl who started an underground radio in 1942.

Gandhi depicts the life of Mahatma Gandhi, who led India towards independence through nonviolence.

Lagaan, a fictional story based on villagers who use cricket to challenge British rule.

Mangal Pandey explores the life of Mangal Pandey, a sepoy who sparked the 1857 rebellion.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh showcases the life of Bhagat Singh, a prominent Indian revolutionary.

Rang De Basanti is a modern story that pays homage to the freedom fighters of the past.

Sardar is a biographical film based on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who was a key figure in the independence movement.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose explores the life of Subhas Chandra Bose who advocated for armed resistance during the independence struggle.

Manikarnika showcases Queen Rani Lakshmibai who also fought in the 1857 rebellion.

Viceroy's House explores the lead-up to India's partition in 1947.

